Sightseeing Bus City Tour arrives in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Vélez-Málaga is the latest place on the Costa del Sol to get sightseeing double-decker bus. The Bus City Tour service was launched on Thursday 10 August and is run by Alsa, the bus company that also operates the local and Malaga routes.

Departing and arriving from the Torre del Mar lighthouse, the bus will travel around the local area and on to Caleta de Vélez, where it will then return to Torre del Mar before heading towards Vélez-Málaga. Some of the points of interest that the new bus will visit in its 16 stops will be the Paseo Larios, the Caleta fish market and harbour, the old railway station, the Virgen de los Remedios chapel on ‘El Cerro’ in Vélez-Málaga, the fortress, Vélez-Málaga town centre and the Azucarera old sugar cane factory in Torre del Mar.

"We have a lot of experience in this type of service, as we manage the tourist bus in Seville, as well as others such as Oviedo, Bilbao, Madrid, Gijón... We also intend to continue growing with more activity in this sector, such as walking tours, tourist information and other actions. Right now we are going to connect the towns on the coast with those inland with a tourist bus service that consists of 16 stops where the customer can get on and off with the same ticket for six hours to visit these towns, passing through the most important points of interest,” explained Valeriano Díaz, director of Alsa Mediterranean.

A round trip costs nine euros for those over 12 years of age and five euros for children between five and twelve years of age. Children under five go free. Tickets can be purchased on the bus itself, but also at a stand located at Torre del Mar lighthouse, at the Alsa ticket offices in Malaga, Torre del Mar or Nerja; and at all the company's collaborating points in the area. The bus is adapted for people with reduced mobility and has a folding roof in the event of bad weather. For more information and reservations call: 607 01 52 43 or email: info@busturisticovelezalsa.es.