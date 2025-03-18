Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torre del Mar promenade. E. Cabezas
Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
The association of small businesses in Torre del Mar has launched the initiative to encourage people to buy locally

SUR

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 23:02

Shopping in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol could have a prize of one thousand euros thanks to an initiative launched by the town's small business association, ACET, and the town hall, to encourage people to shop locally.

The 'Gracias Torre del Mar' campaign aims to reward customers of local businesses for their loyalty and trust with a thousand euros in shopping vouchers. Customers of participating establishments may enter a prize draw to win the vouchers which can then be used in the town's businesses.

Deputy mayor of Torre del Mar Jesús Pérez Atencia said that the initiative "also seeks to thank the residents of Torre del Mar who continue to trust in local businesses". He added that it was "important to continue to promote commercial activity in Torre del Mar so that it continues to be a lively town".

ACET has said that businesses that haven't yet done so can still sign up to be part of the initiative by visiting the website or calling in at the ACET office at 23 Calle del Mar. "Any establishment in the area can sign up and take part in this event," the association explained.

