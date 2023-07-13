Seventeen-year-old scooter rider arrested for hitting police officer in Costa del Sol town The young man had been riding his electric scooter at high speed along Torre del Mar's promenade where he was given a warning and then later fined

A 17-year-old youth was arrested after he allegedly hit a police officer on Torre del Mar’s promenade during the evening of Wednesday 12 July. Officers had stopped the young man at around 5pm having spotted him riding his electric scooter at high speed on the pedestrian section of the promenade, putting the safety of passers-by at risk. The officers stopped him and gave him a warning.

The young man, who lives in Vélez-Málaga, then walked away pushing the scooter. However, a few minutes later, the same Local Police officers saw him again, this time riding along the road that runs parallel to the promenade, but in the wrong direction, so they stopped him again and issued him with a fine.

It was at that point, SUR has learned, the young man began to insult and swear at the two local officers. At one point, the young man allegedly assaulted one of the officers, hitting him on the arm and chest, leading to his arrest.

The individual allegedly continued with the insults and threats while he was being taken to the town's health centre and then National Police station where he was handed over to the juvenile Prosecutor's office. Neither officer was seriously injured in the incident.