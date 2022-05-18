Seven companies bid to renovate Nerja’s Verano Azul playground Eighty per cent of the money to modernise the facility, which has been closed for a decade, will come from European Union funds

After more than a decade closed to the public due to health and safety concerns, the Verano Azul playground in Nerja looks like it is set to get its long awaited revamp. Seven companies have submitted bids for the contract to renovate the facility.

A budget of 332,750 euros has been earmarked for the project, of which 80 per cent will be financed by European funds and the remaining 20 per cent by the town hall.

As part of the proposed modernisation, the park will be adapted for children with special educational needs "with all the safety guarantees" according to the town hall in a press release.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said: "Seven companies have applied for the contract to carry out the supply, installation and execution of works in the park. From now on, the contracting committee, under the political direction of the councillor for municipal services, Gema García, will analyse the documentation presented according to the criteria.”

A group of parents protested to the town hall last September to demand the park be repaired and reopened and the opposition socialist PSOE party also waded in on the controversy in March.