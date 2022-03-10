School children make 'seed bombs' to recover areas devastated by fires The Nendo Dango workshops have returned to the provincial garden centre in Vélez-Málaga after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic

Primary school children have this week returned to the provincial garden centre in Vélez-Málaga, which is run by Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, to resume seed bomb workshops.

On Wednesday around fifty pupils from La Axarquia primary school in Vélez-Málaga made seed bombs using native species of flora, which will be used for the recovery of areas of woodland devastated by wild fires.

During March and April around 700 young people between the ages of five and 13 years will attend the Nendo Dango workshops, where instructors explain how to make the seed bombs, while teaching basic and practical concepts of applied ecology.

Cristóbal Ortega, representative for the environment, inland tourism, climate change and sports at the Diputación, stressed in a statement that the Nendo Dango workshops "are activities that promote climate awareness among young people who, while learning the importance of forests, help with their own hands to regenerate and enhance them."

Seed bombs were rediscovered by the Japanese biologist and philosopher Masanobu Fukuoka, one of the leading names in permaculture, who coined the concept of "natural agriculture," to propagate plant seeds.