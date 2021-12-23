Royal British Legion in Nerja donates toys for Christmas 73 gifts for children were taken to the Solidaria food bank on Monday

The Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) donated a total of 73 Christmas gifts to the town's Solidaria food bank on Monday. President of the food bank, Miguel Benítez, was on hand to receive them. The toys will be distributed to local children over the festive period.

Dorothy Allen from the RBL, who delivered the toys to the food bank on Monday, explained, "Some toys were donated by friends of mine from Urbanization Punta Lara, Torrox and Cómpeta and some came from members of British Legion." She added, "What a wonderful response."