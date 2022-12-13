Discover what the Romans did for the Axarquía The Villa Antíopa museum in Torre de Benagalbón will open to the public on 19 December and up four days of free visits to residents and visitors are on offer

The Villa Antíopa visitor’s centre in Torre de Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria) is to be officially opened on Monday 19 December at 12noon. The new cultural space will provide a historical and visual tour of the archaeological remains of a Roman villa which dates back to the late third and early fourth centuries. It was discovered 20 years ago and is located just 30 metres from the beach, next to the old N-340 coastal road.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a museum area with digital material and a large screen, where the inhabitants of the Villa will 'speak' directly to the public. "The educational resources will bring young and old alike closer to the Roman Empire and the relationship of our town to the end of the third and beginning of the fourth centuries," said the Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado last Friday 9 December during a presentation of the project.

Different languages

The audiovisual material is available in different languages and the space is accessible. "It will be an experience in different languages and inclusive so that everyone can enjoy it," highlighted the councillor for urban planning and major projects, Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Salado was also accompanied by the councillor for Tourism, Antonio José Martín (PP), and by the director of the Nerja Museum, director of the archaeological excavation and technical director of the Villa Antíopa museography project, Juan Bautista Salado.

"In this villa we will enjoy an immersive experience, where we will learn more about the Roman legacy in Rincón de la Victoria, the 'garum' - the famous fish sauce - and our eternal relationship with the sea. And we will do this through a very complete tour, where archaeological remains and the latest digital systems go hand in hand, to offer maximum information to the visitor," said Salado.

Prices and opening times

In addition to the opening day, Salado also announced that the town hall will offer up to four days of free visits to residents and visitors from Tuesday 20 to Friday 23 December, subject to prior reservation via the website.

The opening hours of Villa Antíopa will be, from 1 October to 30 April, Monday to Sunday, from 10am to 2pm and from 3 to 6pm. From 1 May to 30 September, it will be open Monday to Sunday from 10.30am to 2pm and from 4.30pm to 8pm.

It will be closed on 24, 25 and 31 December and 1 and 6 January. The prices are six euros for adults; four euros for children between four and 14 years old, over 65s, students, those with a disability card and groups of 10 people or more will pay four euros each.

Tickets can be purchased on the ticket portal on the town hall's tourist website, www.turismoenrincon.es, or directly at the museum from Friday 16 December.