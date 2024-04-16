Road in poor state in Malaga province ‘must be urgently repaired’ say local residents

Eugenio Cabezas Sayalonga Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 13:19 Compartir Copiar enlace

The 200 residents of Corumbela, a hamlet belonging to the Axarquia town of Sayalonga on the eastern side of Malaga province, have for several years been complaining about the poor state of repair of the local road that connects them with the neighbouring village of Árchez. The MA-5103 is the only asphalted road to reach the village but in parts is made up of concrete and dirt tracks.

The opposition PSOE spokesman at Malaga’s provincial body the Diputación de Málaga, Josele González, and the mayor of Sayalonga Sagrario Fernández (also PSOE) have echoed the complaints of local residents and called on the Partido Popular (PP) government team in the provincial institution to repair the road.

During a recent visit to Sayalonga González pointed out that it is necessary to improve the layout and asphalt of this road "which has a high level of traffic and is in very poor condition". He added that the mayor of Sayalong "has repeatedly asked the institution to act on this road”.

González went on to say that in the Diputación's budget for 2024 "the PP has cut 29% of the investments in the provincial road network, that is to say, those that depend solely and exclusively on the Diputación".

Not included in budget

This year’s current year's road plan in the provincial budget does not include any action for this road linking Corumbela with Árchez, the Socialist spokesman insisted that "the government team has to invest in it".

The mayor of Sayalonga stated that "there is a great need for action on this road, on the asphalt, the widening of bends, as it is very busy". She went on to say, "We visited the Diputación last year asking for it, but they haven't answered us. I hope they say something soon and we can have a road that the municipalities deserve.”

Sources from the PP governing team in the Diputación de Málaga have declined to respond to SUR about the complaints from residents, the socialist group and the mayor.