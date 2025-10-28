Road improvements under way in Malaga's Axarquía area

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 11:04 Share

Malaga's provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga is investing 540,559 euros to repair three roads in the Axarquía. Projects in Alcaucín, Salares, and Almayate are included in the Diputación's fourth plan to reinforce the provincial road network, according to the spokesperson for public work and infrastructure, Nieves Atencia, who visited the area on Monday 27 October.

Improvements to the MA-4104, the main access road to Alcaucín, include the repair of its first two kilometres from the junction with the A-7205 and consist of improving drainage. 1,350 metres of ditches will be concreted over and the road will be asphalted, which will provide greater road safety, according to Atencia. Signage will be improved by repainting the curb lines and road markings.

Work is also under way on the MA-4108 from Salares to Árchez over a distance of 600 meters, between kilometres 2.3 and 2.9. Two layers of asphalt will be laid to provide greater road safety, approximately 600 metres of ditches will be concreted to improve drainage and road markings will be repainted.

Finally, approximately 500 metres of the MA-3120 in Almayate (Vélez-Málaga) is being asphalted, which is the entire section of road,