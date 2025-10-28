Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Nieves Atencia with local authority representatives in the Axarquía on Monday 27 October SUR
Roads

Road improvements under way in Malaga's Axarquía area

Malaga's provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga is investing 540,559 euros to repair three roads in Alcaucín, Salares and Almayate

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 11:04

Malaga's provincial authority the Diputación de Málaga is investing 540,559 euros to repair three roads in the Axarquía. Projects in Alcaucín, Salares, and Almayate are included in the Diputación's fourth plan to reinforce the provincial road network, according to the spokesperson for public work and infrastructure, Nieves Atencia, who visited the area on Monday 27 October.

Improvements to the MA-4104, the main access road to Alcaucín, include the repair of its first two kilometres from the junction with the A-7205 and consist of improving drainage. 1,350 metres of ditches will be concreted over and the road will be asphalted, which will provide greater road safety, according to Atencia. Signage will be improved by repainting the curb lines and road markings.

Work is also under way on the MA-4108 from Salares to Árchez over a distance of 600 meters, between kilometres 2.3 and 2.9. Two layers of asphalt will be laid to provide greater road safety, approximately 600 metres of ditches will be concreted to improve drainage and road markings will be repainted.

Finally, approximately 500 metres of the MA-3120 in Almayate (Vélez-Málaga) is being asphalted, which is the entire section of road,

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ten-man Malaga CF crush Andorra in spectacular home victory
  2. 2 Malaga university to come up with tourism plan for eastern Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Spain thrill Malaga crowd with demolition of Sweden in Nations League semi-final
  4. 4 The curse continues for Alejandro Davidovich who comes up short in a final again
  5. 5 Preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities in Torremolinos get under way
  6. 6 Juventud de Torremolinos strike twice away to keep dream start alive
  7. 7 2026 Vuelta a España to begin with Monaco time trial on Formula 1 circuit
  8. 8 Norwegian ensemble to bring European Renaissance music to popular Costa del Sol venue
  9. 9 International tourism in Torremolinos rose by 12 per cent in September
  10. 10 Fourth blaze in a month in eastern Costa del Sol shanty area

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Road improvements under way in Malaga's Axarquía area

Road improvements under way in Malaga&#039;s Axarquía area