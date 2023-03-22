New footbridge connects Riogordo to Malaga province's Gran Senda walking route The provincial hiking route currently connects a total of 942 kilometres and crosses four natural parks, three nature reserves, as well as passing through 61 towns and villages

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A new 35-metre-long section of the Gran Senda de Málaga hiking path was opened on Monday over the Morenas stream in Riogordo. Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, has earmarked almost 800,000 euros for various projects in the village of Riogordo in the Axarquía, to connect it to the GR-249.

The president of the provincial institution, Francisco Salado, together with the mayor of Riogordo, Antonio Alés , officially opened the footbridge which links Calle Rafael Alberti, on the right bank of the stream, with the path of the Morenas stream.

It is a metal structure measuring 1.5 metres at the start and widens to 3.5 metres in the centre. The bridge has a double arch, decked floor and wooden handrails.

Salado said that the Diputación has already financed other projects near the Morenas stream with the creation of a path, ramps and stairs to the tune of with 130,000 euros. He stressed that such projects not only allow the residents of Riogordo to enjoy a place for recreation, but that it also facilitate access for hikers.

Boosting the economy

The president added that the Gran Senda de Málaga is helping to improve the economy of the inland towns and villages, "as it promotes hiking and the development of rural tourism, boosting the economy of the villages, with a particular impact on shops, bars, restaurants and accommodation".

The Gran Senda currently connects a total of 942 kilometres and crosses four natural parks, three nature reserves, as well as passing through 61 towns and villages.

"The Axarquía is a region with a great potential for active tourism thanks to its natural resources and rich cultural heritage. Hiking is an activity that helps to better understand and appreciate all these attractions," Salado concluded.