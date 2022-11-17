Rincón de la Victoria’s caves to feature in National Geographic documentaries Camera crews filmed inside La Victoria and El Higuerón galleries, where cave art more than 37,000 years old has been preserved

Rincón de la Victoria’s caves are to star in new documentaries that National Geographic is filming about prehistoric caves in Malaga. A team from the company, together with the archaeologist Pedro Cantalejo, went into the La Victoria and El Higuerón caves on Wednesday to film the Palaeolithic cave art estimated to be more than 37,000 years old.

According to Cantalejo, "The Cueva de la Victoria could be one of the keys to the history of the humans who settled in the Bay of Malaga a hundred thousand years ago".

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said he was very pleased "to have the presence of National Geographic in our town, which will be an important international support for the Cueva de la Victoria and the scientific research being carried out in it".