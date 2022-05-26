Rincón de la Victoria town hall pays 1.5 million for legendary Baluma nightclub site The council has signed the deeds for the 2,730 square-metre plot, although the owners, who believe that it is worth 7.5 million, are set to appeal

The Baluma bar and adjacent plot of land after it was closed down in the mid-1990s / SUR

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has paid almost 1.5 million euros to buy a 2,730 square metre plot of land, located on the beachfront in La Cala del Moral, following an expropriation procedure started by the owner. The land in question was once the site of the legendary Baluma nightclub, which closed down in 1995.

An adjoining plot which is used as a car park, known as Llano de Baluma, was bought by the town hall three decades ago, in a procedure that was not finalised until five years ago.

The purchase was made last Friday (20 May) from the company Baluma Beach, whose administrators are Carlos Cazorla and José Luis Repullo. According to the council, once it has taken possession of the land, it will proceed to open a “recreational area with equipment for the enjoyment of the residents of La Cala del Moral".

The plot is next to the promenade near the Calaflores beach. In the General Urban Development Plan (PGOU), this land is classified as for recreational use and to be obtained through a process of expropriation. Repullo explained to SUR that in the mid-nineties he sold the land to the Rumasa company, owned by the late businessman José María Ruiz Mateos, who signed an agreement with the town hall to develop a hotel there, requalifying the land.

Financial crisis

However, the project was thwarted by the 2008 financial crisis and the company went bankrupt. However, Repullo managed to buy back the land in bankruptcy proceedings. Since then, he has tried unsuccessfully to get the land requalified for the hotel project. As he was unsuccessful, in December 2019 he applied to the town hall for expropriation, in accordance with the PGOU.

Last November, the Junta de Andalucía valued the land at 1,362,000 euros, to which 100,000 euros in interest will be added. Repullo argues that the town hall has accepted this valuation, which is why they have proceeded to sign the act of occupation. However, he says that he and his partner have been told that the land is worth 7.5 million euros and as such have lodged an appeal to claim the payment of the difference through the courts.