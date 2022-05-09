Rincón de la Victoria puts out call for lifegaurds The town hall has put a contract worth 294,714 euros out to tender, which will create 30 jobs for over three months from June to September

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has announced the public tender for the provision of lifeguard, information and surveillance services for the town’s beaches for the coming summer holiday period. The councillor for beaches, Sergio Díaz, said on Monday that the contract “has a budget of 294,714 euros and will create 30 direct jobs".

The service, which covers the Rincon coastline, from the beaches of La Cala del Moral to Los Rubios, in Torre de Benagalbón, will provide information as well as control and monitor the beaches in terms of compliance with Covid-19 rules.

The Mayor of Rincón, Francisco Salado, stressed "The importance of providing the best service on the town’s beaches for the enjoyment and peace of mind of users and tourists.” He went on to say, “The sun and our beaches are vital for the recovery of the tourism sector on our coast, so it is important to protect and offer top quality, modern beaches with the best services."

From 15 June to 30 September

The councillor for beaches explained: "The service will be made up of a coordinator and 19 lifeguards distributed between vehicles, lifeguard towers, bicycles and water. There will be 20 people per day throughout the service hours.”

The service will begin on 15 June and end on 30 September. The lifeguard and lifeguard service hours will be from 12pm to 8pm, from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays. The service will be expected to coordinate with the town hall’s beaches department, the Civil Protection Service and local police.

Interested parties may consult the specifications of the tender on the contracts page of Rincón de la Victoria town hall website: www.rincondelavictoria.es