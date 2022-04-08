Rincón de la Victoria launches City Sightseeing train The multinational company is in charge of managing the service which offers passengers tours around eight different points of interest

From Friday 8 April, Rincón de la Victoria is offering visitors and residents tours with its new tourist train which will take in the most emblematic places in the town. The mayor, Francisco Salado, and the general manager of City Sightseeing Spain, Isaac Flores were joined by other councillors for the inauguration.

Salado said he was "very excited" about the launch of this tourist train "which will contribute to the revitalisation of the town by offering visitors the chance to learn about its cultural and tourist heritage."

Isaac Flores said that "after two years of the pandemic, with all the consequences that we have suffered, we are very excited to add a new destination to our global network of more than 100 cities on five continents. We are convinced that this new City Sightseeing operation will contribute to the recovery in Rincón de la Victoria and that we will be able to contribute to its national and international promotion.”

Timetable and stops

City Sightseeing Rincón de la Victoria passengers can travel between the Cueva del Tesoro, La Cala del Moral church and the Roman Villa and along the entire coastline of Rincón de la Victoria, with seven daily departures, Monday to Thursday, from the Cueva del Tesoro, hourly from 10am to 1pm and then from 4-6pm.

Tickets are priced at six euros for adults and four euros for children (four to 12 years old). A combined ticket that includes entrance to the Cueva del Tesoro for 10 euros for adults and six euros for children is also available. The tour has audio-guided commentary in Spanish and English.

For more information and ticket sales phone 902 10 10 81. Information is also available through a QR code at each stop.