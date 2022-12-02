Rincón de la Victoria to expand the dog park in Huerta Julián The work will cost 48,369 euros and is financed by the town hall

The Department of Infrastructures of the Rincón de la Victoria town hall has awarded the contract for the extension and improvement of the Huerta Julián dog park, financed through participatory budgets, with an investment of 48,369.38 euros.

Councillor Sergio Díaz, said that "this is a much-needed project for the facility that is heavily used by residents and pets and which, due to the passage of time and use, has suffered significant deterioration".

The project includes the extension of the park, almost doubling the current space towards the municipal auditorium with the aim of providing more space for the enjoyment of pets. The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said the town hall was committed “to offer dog parks and public enclosures in optimum conditions for the use and enjoyment of the public and pets". Salado also appealed to the public to cooperate in the maintenance of these public facilities and installations.

In addition to the extension of the surface area, the works at the dog park will consist of the installation of LED street lighting, the repair of a fault in the irrigation network, fencing and a revolving door. There will be a dog walkway, tunnel, jumping wheel, see-saw, jumping fence and dog fountain, as well as litter bins.

Topsoil will also be laid for planting species and an irrigation network. The works are due to be completed within a period of one month.