Rincón de la Victoria announces Christmas programme The lights are being switched on Friday evening and there's a traditional Christmas market this coming weekend

Christmas starts this Friday December 2 in Rincón de la Victoria, with a range of festive activities. Including the switch on of the Christmas lights at 6.15pm on Plaza Al-Andalus. On the same day a charity market will be held in the Plaza Pepe El Boticario with the participation of Rincon Contigo, Coral El Castillo and the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The Granadilla River choir will be performing and hot chocolate will be on offer in front of the town hall and at 8pm there will be a water, light and sound show. There will also be music, live performances as well as children's games and art workshops.

There will be traditional Pastoral music on 24 and 31 December in La Cala del Moral. The events will end on January 5 with the Kings' Day parade.

In a bid to activate the local economy the 'Cliente Oro' (golden customer) will encourage people to shop locally in the 200 participating establishments with a draw for a 6,000 euro prize. The Shop Window Contest, the Sound of Christmas, the shopping elves and a market are among the attractions on offer until 9 January.

The mayor, Francisco Salado said that the activities have been organised, "To value and revitalise trade and hospitality in Rincón de la Victoria, encourage and promote local trade at this time, and create wealth and employment in a situation that is again complicated."

Market

From Friday 2 to Sunday 4 December there's a Christmas market on the Plaza Al-Andalus with a number of stalls and other festive activities. The shop window competition is aimed at all commercial establishments in the town, whatever their activity. "The goal is to create a Christmas atmosphere in our streets that encourages shoppers over the Christmas period," said Couto. Winners will be awarded cash prizes of 400, 250 or 150 euros and a certificate.

Christmas carols will be sung by local music groups and the shopping elves will be out and about on 22, 23 and 24 December and then 4 and 5 January.

For a full programme visit: www.rincondelavictoria.es