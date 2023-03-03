Rincón marks IWD with fun run and walk

Sections
Services
Rincón de la Victoria town hall is once again organising the celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) with a fun run and walk. The event will be held on Sunday, 5 March, setting off at 11am from the Tourist Office on the promenade. Councillor Elena Aguilar said it will be an event suitable for all ages and abilities.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.