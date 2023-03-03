Rincón marks IWD with fun run and walk

SUR Compartir Copiar enlace

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is once again organising the celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) with a fun run and walk. The event will be held on Sunday, 5 March, setting off at 11am from the Tourist Office on the promenade. Councillor Elena Aguilar said it will be an event suitable for all ages and abilities.