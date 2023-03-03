Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
The seafront at Rincón de la Victoria Sur
Rincón marks IWD with fun run and walk

Rincón marks IWD with fun run and walk

SUR

Friday, 3 March 2023, 13:21

Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is once again organising the celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) with a fun run and walk. The event will be held on Sunday, 5 March, setting off at 11am from the Tourist Office on the promenade. Councillor Elena Aguilar said it will be an event suitable for all ages and abilities.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad