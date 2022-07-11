Four new restaurants join Rincón de la Victoria's gluten-free network The town hall has renewed its agreement with the Celiac Association of Malaga to continue expanding the gastronomic offer adapted to the needs of people with gluten intolerance

Rincón de la Victoria has added four new restaurants to its Rincón Sin Gluten (gluten-free Rincón) network. The new establishments are: Tuk Tuk Noodles, Lo de Sergio, Marina Playa and Chalaura Gastronomic SL. Mayor Francisco Salado said that the aim of the network was to "provide a gastronomic offer tailored to the needs of people with gluten intolerance in the town".

Salado also met with the president of the Celiac Association of Malaga (ACEMA), Rafael Galán, to renew the agreement which aims to improve the promotion and control over catering establishments.

"Our commitment is focused on promoting greater awareness and promote measures that contribute to improving the quality of life of people with celiac disease through advice and information to the sector in the town," said Salado.

Training

Rincón’s councillor for Health, María Cañizares, said that the town hall “will disseminate information and provide establishments with training sessions where all kinds of details will be explained, including the use of gluten-free ingredients and ensure that there is no cross-contamination in the preparation of the dish.”

Celiac disease is a disease that affects the small intestine and approximately one in 100 people suffer from the condition in Spain.

For further information about the network visit: www.rincondelavictoria.es/rincon-sin-gluten.