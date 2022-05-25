Rincón to build new section of Malaga's coastal path The town hall has awarded a contract to complete the section between Los Rubios beach and the Santillán stream with a budget 376,318 euros and a completion period of three months

Rincón de la Victoria town hall has taken a new step towards the completion of the coastal path project, which will eventually connect all 165 kilometres of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province.

A contract has been awarded for the construction of a section of the path in the Torre de Benagalbón area, between Los Rubios beach and the Santillán stream. The works will have a budget of 376,318 euros, funded entirely by the provincial authority, Diputación, and will have a completion period of three months. The project will be carried out by Azogue Ingeniería S.L. and Copesol S.L., and includes the construction of a 164-metre-long and three-metre-wide footpath.

Rincón mayor Francisco Salado said on Monday, “The aim is to achieve a route in the Axarquía from Rincón de la Victoria to Nerja, which is part of the great project for the whole province." He added that the path will be exclusively for pedestrian use, vehicles will be prohibited and the existing accesses to the beach will be respected.