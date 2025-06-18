Reykjavík Chamber Choir celebrates Iceland's national day on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English Malaga Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 11:32 Compartir

More than 50 local residents braved the heat to enjoy the Reykjavík Chamber Choir and celebrate Iceland's National Day (17 June) at the San MIguel Church in Nerja.

Conductor, Sigur­ður Bragason delighted the audience with a selection of traditional Icelandic songs from across the ages. The event was rounded off with the Icelandic National Anthem sung by the choir and the Icelandic community in Nerja.

The event was organised by the Nerja Anglican Chaplaincy and the New LIfe Church and sponsored by De Cotta Law. Light refreshments were served afterwards in the Plaza de Andalucía.

SUR

The choir will also be performing in Malaga on Wednesday 18 June at 7pm at the city’s Museo del Vidrio y Cristal on Plazuela del Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre.