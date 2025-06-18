Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Music

Reykjavík Chamber Choir celebrates Iceland's national day on the Costa del Sol

The singers will also be performing in Malaga this Wednesday 18 June at 7pm at the city’s Museo del Vidrio y Cristal on Plazuela del Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre

SUR in English

Malaga

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 11:32

More than 50 local residents braved the heat to enjoy the Reykjavík Chamber Choir and celebrate Iceland's National Day (17 June) at the San MIguel Church in Nerja.

Conductor, Sigur­ður Bragason delighted the audience with a selection of traditional Icelandic songs from across the ages. The event was rounded off with the Icelandic National Anthem sung by the choir and the Icelandic community in Nerja.

The event was organised by the Nerja Anglican Chaplaincy and the New LIfe Church and sponsored by De Cotta Law. Light refreshments were served afterwards in the Plaza de Andalucía.

SUR
The choir will also be performing in Malaga on Wednesday 18 June at 7pm at the city’s Museo del Vidrio y Cristal on Plazuela del Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre.

