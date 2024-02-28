Retired French man crushed to death while helping remove fallen tree from British neighbour's property in Frigiliana

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 17:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Frigiliana was in mourning this Wednesday, 28 February, a public holiday for the region's Day of Andalusia. A retired 69-year-old man, originally from France, died after a palm tree rolled onto him at the rural property of a neighbour near his home in Pago del Pendón, in the Barranco Fernández area, close to the municipality of Torrox.

As SUR has been able to confirm, the tragic incident happened at around 11.45am, when the victim was helping a British neighbour remove a fallen tree on her property, which had been damaged by the strong winds that had been blowing in the area in recent days. The palm tree, about four metres long and weighing about 2,000 kilos, was lying on the access road to the house, on a slope, which prevented vehicles from passing.

Early this Wednesday morning, Dominique - who neighbours described as "a handyman who was prepared to help everyone" - offered to help remove the branches and cut it into sections to allow it to be removed. However, for reasons that are unknown and are being investigated by the Guardia Civil, when he had cut several branches, the trunk rolled a few metres down the slope, crushing him.

Rural guards from Frigiliana, Local Police, Guardia Civil and ambulance services were quickly on the scene, but the medical professionals were unable to do anything to save Dominique's life. His body was removed by the authorities shortly before 2pm and transferred to Malaga where an autopsy will be performed, although initial investigations point to the cause of death being asphyxiation.

The wife of the deceased, also French, had to be treated for a severe anxiety attack. The owner of the property where the palm tree had been blown down by the wind was also very affected.

The French couple, who have no children, have lived in a house in the rural area for about five years, being well known and loved by all the neighbours.