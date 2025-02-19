Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:35 Compartir

Work has finished to reform the iconic Balcón de Europa in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol. This spur of land that juts out into the sea, which resembles a ship, was for centuries the site of a medieval castle, known as Castillo Bajo. The area welcomes thousands of people every day, who enjoy the spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea and the backdrop of the Sierra Almijara mountain range, with its peaks that reach over 1,800 metres above sea level. Together with El Salvador church the area is a historic landmark for local residents, who affectionately call it ‘El Paseo’.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that the restoration "not only ensures the conservation of our heritage, but also enhances its tourist image". He went on to say, "The Balcón de Europa is a tourist landmark and with this intervention we guarantee that it will continue to be an emblematic place" both for tourists and locals.

The town hall has restored the perimeter bench and repaired areas that had been broken. In addition, the steps leading to the main door of El Salvador church have been renovated, providing the entire surface with new flooring of higher quality and durability. The circular benches made of white marble, located on the promenade, have also been restored, giving a new look to the surroundings.

The project has involved an investment of 85,240 euros, co-financed by the town hall and the Andalusian regional government's tourism department, through a grant for the conservation and improvement of tourist and cultural spaces.