Residents up in arms about motorhomes camped at mouth of Torrox river The council insists they can only stay for 24 hours and are monitored. But one local resident has claimed the tourists "use the channel as a public bathroom" relieving themselves in the surroundings

The number of motorhomes in Andalucía has rocketed in recent years and councils have resorted to stricter parking measures including closing some areas where the motorhomes would congregate such as the Martín Carpena parking area in Malaga and the recent operation by the National Police against several irregular establishments in Vélez-Málaga.

Environmentalists have also raised the alarm about the “massive presence” of motorhomes in protected environmental areas such as the Maro-Cerro Gordo cliffs. In Torrox, local residents have also complained about huge numbers of motorhomes in the area and at municipal plots next to the mouth of the river.

Torrox resident Doug Fairchild said that motorhome-owning tourists "use the channel as a public bathroom" relieving themselves in the surroundings. Residents have called on the council to place a sign at the access from the old N-340 warning that the vehicles are prohibited from entering the enclosure. At the moment there are roughly 50 motorhomes in the area, mostly owned by northern Europeans.

For their part, sources said council carries out "extreme surveillance" and enforces at "at all times" the municipal rules which establish that a vehicle may only be parked in the same place for a maximum of 24 hours. In addition, plainclothes Local Police officers work "to prevent conduct contrary to the regulations".

"They are the type of tourist who leaves money in the town, they cannot be demonised," a source said.