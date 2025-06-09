Man rushed to Malaga hospital ICU after falling eight metres from viewpoint cliff on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 9 June 2025, 10:53 Compartir

A 43-year-old resident of Nerja - Roberto J. G. - was rushed to the Hospital Regional in Malaga late on Thursday afternoon, after falling from an eight-metre-high cliff in the Mirador del Bendito area, next to the Carabeíllo beach.

Following the emergency alert, the fire brigade, 061 medical staff, Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers were all mobilised.

The man was rescued and immediately transferred to the hospital in Malaga city. Having fallen in a very steep area and from a great height, he had sustained a severe cranioencephalic trauma and other serious injuries.

No eye witnesses

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into the circumstances of the incident. There have been no eye witness reports and the case is treated as an accident, at least for now.

Some sources consulted said that, earlier that day, there had been a fight between several people in a nearby area. However, no complaints or arrests have been reported so far. When SUR last consulted the Hospital Regional, the man remained in the intensive care unit and his condition was still described as "serious", with an uncertain prognosis.