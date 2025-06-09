Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of the area where the 43-year-old Nerja resident fell last Thursday afternoon. E. Cabezas
112 incident

Man rushed to Malaga hospital ICU after falling eight metres from viewpoint cliff on Costa del Sol

The man, 43, suffered severe head trauma after falling from an area near the Mirador del Bendito for reasons that are being investigated

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 9 June 2025, 10:53

A 43-year-old resident of Nerja - Roberto J. G. - was rushed to the Hospital Regional in Malaga late on Thursday afternoon, after falling from an eight-metre-high cliff in the Mirador del Bendito area, next to the Carabeíllo beach.

Following the emergency alert, the fire brigade, 061 medical staff, Local Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection volunteers were all mobilised.

The man was rescued and immediately transferred to the hospital in Malaga city. Having fallen in a very steep area and from a great height, he had sustained a severe cranioencephalic trauma and other serious injuries.

No eye witnesses

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into the circumstances of the incident. There have been no eye witness reports and the case is treated as an accident, at least for now.

Some sources consulted said that, earlier that day, there had been a fight between several people in a nearby area. However, no complaints or arrests have been reported so far. When SUR last consulted the Hospital Regional, the man remained in the intensive care unit and his condition was still described as "serious", with an uncertain prognosis.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Smoking ban on bar terraces and other public spaces in Spain edges closer
  2. 2 From educating to banning: anti-smoking wave hits the beaches of the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 The hand from Sweden in the Spanish Civil War
  4. 4 Security risk
  5. 5 Torremolinos is all set for a weekend of celebrating diversity with Pride 2025
  6. 6 New Malaga hospital to have elevated walkway links to two other major health facilities in city
  7. 7 Trio of fan favourites allowed to leave Malaga CF on free transfers
  8. 8 Torremolinos shows commitment to diversity during Pride 2025 festivities
  9. 9 Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros
  10. 10 Lawn bowls champions at Lauro Golf

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man rushed to Malaga hospital ICU after falling eight metres from viewpoint cliff on Costa del Sol

Man rushed to Malaga hospital ICU after falling eight metres from viewpoint cliff on Costa del Sol