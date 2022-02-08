Man remains in intensive care after eight-metre fall while trying to flee from police in Vélez-Málaga Local police officers were called to Plaza del Carmen following complaints from local residents that people were drinking and playing music in the street at 4.30am on Saturday

A man was seriously injured in the early hours of Saturday morning after falling eight-metres from a wall while trying to flee the police in Vélez-Málaga.

At around 4.30 a.m. last Saturday morning local police received calls from local residents complaining about noise and nuisance caused by a group of people who were drinking in the town’s Plaza del Carmen. They reported loud music coming from the vicinity of a nearby bar which had recently closed its doors.

When officers arrived at the scene, two members of the group tried to flee, but in his haste to get away, one of them fell from a height of approximately eight metres onto Calle Portería del Carmen, just in front of a public car park. According to sources a loud bang was heard after which a person was seen lying on the ground, bleeding profusely from the mouth, nose and ears.

The man was taken to Malaga’s Regional Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The National Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the fall and the legal situation of this man in Spain. He is believed to be of Moroccan nationality and about 40 years old.

Police sources also confirmed that a further three people have been given warnings for drinking in the street and that the people who tried to flee may have been carrying drugs. An investigation has also been opened about damage to the vicinity of the Plaza del Carmen car park.