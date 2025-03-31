Regional recognition for Costa del Sol town's fight against gender violence

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:47 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has recognised Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol for its campaign to raise awareness of and try to prevent incidents of gender violence at festivals and other events in the municipality which includes Torre del Mar, Chilches, Benajarafe and Caleta de Vélez, among others.

The ‘Objectivo Cero Agesiones' (objective zero aggressions) campaign was launched in summer 2023 by the town hall and now it has been awarded the Andalucía + Social 2025 award in the social services category.

The aim of the award is to recognise and distinguish quality work carried out by both public and private individuals, entities or institutions, in favour of the participation and inclusion of the population in the following areas: social protection, dependency, people with disabilities, older people, children and teenagers, gender violence, diversity, volunteering, youth, research and innovation, the Roma community, migration and international development cooperation.

New projects

Deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia said that the award was "a reflection of the importance of working together to achieve a fairer, more inclusive and equitable society". He added, "We are proud that this project has been recognised not only at local level, but also at regional level, which amplifies its impact and visibility."

Atencia thanked the Junta de Andalucía for the recognition, which he said, "not only validates the work we have done, but also motivates us to move forward with new projects that continue to improve the quality of life of our young people and promote values of equality and respect".

The campaign included the installation of posters in public spaces including bus stops as well as the creation of 'purple points' (Punto Violeta) at events like the Real Feria de San Miguel in Vélez-Málaga, the Feria de Santiago and Santa Ana in Torre del Mar, the Torre del Mar Air Show and the Weekend Beach summer music festival.

Schools

The initiative has also been extended to schools in the municipality with the implementation of 'purple points' in secondary schools and workshops aimed at parents and pupils designed to promote values of respect, equality and prevention of gender violence. Another of the pillars of this campaign has been the creation of an informative magazine, ‘Dilo Claro’ (say it clearly), which aims to transfer information directly to young people, addressing issues related to gender violence and effective sex education.

This is not the only award t hat Vélez-Malaga town hall has received recently for its work to prevent gender violence and promote equality. In October 2024 it was recognised by the Atresmedia group for its campaign ‘Ante el maltrato, tolerancia cero’ (zero tolerance in the face of abuse), and recently it has been recognised for its ‘Corresponsables’ project, which aims to share good practices with other municipalities.