Regional government shelves 'Brick Beach' The plan, which would have used recycled rubble, is deemed "incompatible" with Malaga's coastal protection strategy

The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has definitively shelved Vélez-Málaga's 'Brick Beach' project, which proposed the regeneration of the eastern beaches of Vélez-Málaga using recycled construction rubble.

The Directorate General for the Coast and the Sea has issued a report in which it considers that "the creation of the artificial beach is not compatible with the strategy for the protection of the coast of Malaga considering the effects of climate change, so the requested action cannot be reported favourably".

Potential toxicity

The report cites issues related to potential toxicity from the waste materials used, as well as a lack of clarity around the proposed breakwaters being effective against coastal erosion.

The 'Brick Beach' project was launched in 2018 with the aim of using construction and demolition waste to regenerate some of Vélez-Málaga's beaches. The idea has been co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to recover the beaches of Mezquitilla and Lagos, which disappeared as a result of the construction of the port of Caleta de Vélez.