Recycling campaign launched on Axarquía beaches A series of awareness-raising workshops and information points will run until 29 July in Rincón de la Victoria, Algarrobo, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox and Nerja

Malaga’s provincial authority, the Diputación, through its urban solid waste consortium (RSU) has launched a recycling campaign in the Axarquía called 'Are you a RE citizen?' The initiative is being run in partnership with the support of Ecoembes; a Spanish environmental organisation that focuses on recycling and environmentally-friendly packaging.

The launch event took place on Nerja's Burriana beach on Monday 18 July, with representatives from Nerja town hall and the manager for Ecoembes in the south of Spain, Antonio López Peña.

The campaign will run until 29 July in Rincón de la Victoria, Algarrobo, Vélez-Málaga, Torrox and Nerja and the aim is to "raise awareness and involve participants in reducing packaging waste, as well as its correct separation and recycling through games and activities.”

Gift

Workshops will be taking place at the different meeting points in each town every day between now and 29 July and will include themes such as 'Follow the trail of packaging', 'The music of recycling', and games such as 'The recycling deck', 'Untangling waste' and 'Fishing and recycling'.

Participants will be given a gift for taking part in the educational workshops. The monitors will also walk along the coastline near the information point to get the message across to as many people as possible.

Information is also available via QR codes, with the idea that participants can also take the message home with them and pass it on to family and friends.

According to a press release from the Diputación, the aim of these workshops is for participants to learn about the importance of recycling, "in a dynamic and fun way” and “to learn how to manage waste correctly in order to achieve a more sustainable world together".