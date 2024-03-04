Record-breaking 12,000-euro beef carcass destined for eastern strip of the Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Monday, 4 March 2024, 17:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A butcher and meat distributor based in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol in Malaga province, has purchased a beef carcass for a record amount; an eye-watering 12,000 euros.

The company Cárnicas Rigar purchased the certified Galician Rubia Gallega breed steer at the Silleda cattle fair, held in Pontevedra in the Spanish northwestern region of Galicia. The record transaction is the sixth most expensive in the history of the central agropecuaria de Galicia abanca, a national benchmark in the marketing of livestock and the only one in Spain with a computerised public auction system.

Cárnicas Rigar manager Francisco Rico said: "With this acquisition we take another step forward in our commitment to quality with this magnificent specimen, a six-year-old Rubia Gallega breed, which during the fair was the centre of attention for its exceptional characteristics and care during its life".

He pointed out the importance of transparent breeding and quality nutrition. "These are some of the most striking aspects of this animal, as there are no secrets here, only a life of quality, with the best care and a natural diet. This ox has been reared in the wild, in a privileged environment, and fed on a diet based on fresh grass, thus achieving the highest quality standards in its meat," Rico added.

"Exclusive" products

Cárnicas Rigar is already preparing a series of "exclusive" products from the carcass. "All those interested in acquiring some of the products derived from this exceptional ox can receive more information by contacting the company directly on 675 253 759, at www.carnicasrigar.es and on its social media," Rico said.

Cárnicas Rigar is a family business founded in 1985, with more than 35 years of experience in the sector, and is one of the most important meat distributors in Andalucía.