Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has repaired a 200-metre stretch of wooden fencing on the footpath in the El Cantal cliff area after they were destroyed by vandals on 4 April this year. The attack was reported to the Guardia Civil and Local Police.

The councillor for beaches and infrastructure Sergio Díaz explained: ‘The fencing and railings have been replaced to protect and guarantee the safety of the area in one of the busiest and most touristic enclaves we have in the municipality’.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “This type of uncivil behaviour damages the image of our town and means an added cost to the municipal coffers. We ask for the public's cooperation.”

The company awarded the contract, Bárbol Gardengrass S.L., was responsible for carrying out the work, which had a budget of 3,317 euros. The town hall has reminded people of the importance of taking care of such installations in the town and highlighted that “acts of vandalism continue to cost money” to local residents and that “taking care of Rincón de la Victoria is everyone's job”.