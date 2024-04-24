Public appeal for information about a young woman last seen in August 2023 on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 24 April 2024, 21:27 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's SOS Desaparecidos association has launched a missing persons appeal after the aunt of 36-year-old Cindy Nataly del Rosario reported her disappearance in March. According to the missing woman's aunt, Cindy was last seen in August 2023 in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol.

According to the aunt it was quite common for Cindy to spend periods of time without being in contact, but they had never been as long as this time, which is why she went to report her disappearance to the National Police station in Fuengirola in March of this year.

The last time Cindy was seen, according to the aunt, was on 9 August 2023, when she left a cousin's house in Rincón de la Victoria where she had spent a few days. According to the aunt there is no record of Cindy returning to her home in Mijas.

The missing woman is originally from the Dominican Republic but has been living in Spain for several years and is also the mother of a small child. The family believes that when she left the house in Rincón de la Victoria she was carrying a bag with her documents. However, they are not sure what happened to her mobile phone as every time they have tried the number it goes through to voicemail.

The SOS Desaparecidos association posted information about Cindy on social media with her photograph on Monday 22 April asking for information. Cindy Nataly is 1.60 metres tall, slim build, with black wavy hair and dark eyes.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the association on 649 952 957 or 644 712 806. Information can also be sent via email to: info@sosdesaparecidos.es. Alternatively calls can be made to the 112 emergency number, the National Police on 091 or the Guardia Civil on 062.