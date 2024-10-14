Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Saltillo suspension bridge. E. Cabezas
Popular tourist attraction in Malaga province nominated for top award: this is how you can vote for it
El Saltillo suspension bridge trail in the Axarquía is one of four candidates for the best approved hiking route 2024 prize

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 14 October 2024, 12:01

The hiking route which includes the El Saltillo suspension bridge, which connects Canillas de Aceituno with Sedella in the Axarquía on the eastern side of Malaga province has been designated by the area of Hiking and Trails of the Spanish federation of mountain sports and climbing (FEDME) as one of the four candidates for the 'Mejor Sendero Homologado de España 2024' (best approved route in Spain 2024).

The route, which opened in October 2020, forms stage seven of the Gran Senda de Málaga (GR 249), on the path that leads from the town of Cómpeta to Canillas de Aceituno through the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara mountains.

The mayor of Canillas de Aceituno and president of the Sierras Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park Consortium, Vicente Campos, said, “We are very proud that our route, which we share with our neighbours in Cómpeta, has been chosen at Andalusian level to compete to be the best approved route Spain. From here, we invite everyone in our region and of course all lovers of nature sports throughout Spain to vote for this Malaga and Andalusian trail to be the best in our country.”

Councillor for sports in Canillas de Aceituno and president of the association for the promotion of tourism in the Axarquia (APTA), Alvaro Hurta, explained that the candidacy, which was submitted by the Andalusian Federation of Mountain Sports, Climbing and Hiking (FADMES) will compete with three others nationwide: Sendero de la Hoz de Alarcón (Cuenca), and the Senda de los Riconchos de la Aldea de Ebro and the Ruta de los Menhires de Mataporquera, both in Cantabria.

How to vote

Hurtado explained that anyone can vote via the Paso a Paso FEDME App: https://fedme.es/app-paso-a-paso, available for IOS and Android. “In the menu: Senderos/ Mejor Sendero‘ you will find information on the four selected trails and the voting situation,” he said.

Cómpeta town hall explained that the route is just over 24 kilometres and is linear. It starts at the Ermita de San Antonio, in the northwest area of Cómpeta. It then crosses some of the rivers that flow southwards towards the Mediterranean from Sierra Tejeda, using bridges of Roman and Moorish origin, some of which are very spectacular.

“We also climb up to various watchtowers from which we can admire the nearby mountains, but also the beautiful villages of the mountainous Axarquía. In addition to the terraced orchards of Canillas de Albaida there are beautiful oak forests before Salares and pine forests near Sedella,” the town hall explained in a statement.

The statement went on to say, “The succession of rivers and forests, the urban centres and historic bridges, the mountain scenery and the possibility of designing the dynamics of the route at will make it highly recommended. The stage ends at the southeast entrance to Canillas de Aceituno, at the roundabout of the sculpture of the tribute to the vineyard worker, after crossing the famous El Saltillo bridge."

