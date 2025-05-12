Popular Costa del Sol parador to close for two years for 14.5m euro refurbishment

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 12 May 2025, 22:12 Compartir

The Parador de Turismo in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol will be closed for two years for a complete refurbishment. The public company plans to invest 14.5 million euros in the hotel, which opened in 1965.

The hotel, which currently has a total of 98 rooms, is one of the flagships of tourism in the town famous for its 'Balcón de Europa' viewpoint and cave. Its construction in the mid-1960s had a great deal to do with the tourist boom that was triggered in June 1960 by the opening of the Nerja cave, discovered just a year and a half earlier by five intrepid young lads from the town.

The work is scheduled to begin on 1 October and work is expected to take around two years. This is already stated on the main booking website. The planned investment in the work is 14,450,000 euros.

SUR has learned that the rooms are to be refurbished and modernised. However, there are no plans to increase its accommodation capacity. The work is being co-financed by the central government, with European Next Generation funds, and by the public company with its own funds.

This is not the only investment planned for the Parador network in Malaga province, which has four other hotels, but the one in Nerja is the largest and longest and the only one that, in principle, will entail a total closure of the establishment for two years.

The Antequera Parador has been budgeted 450,000 euros of investment, the Malaga Gibralfaro 676,250 euros, the Malaga Golf in Guadalmar 1,169,239 euros and the Ronda 1,114,927 euros. In total, the Andalusian Paradors will receive an economic injection of 35 million euros. Investments of which 6.5 million euros will come from the European Union's Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan funds for the conservation, rehabilitation and enhancement of six Paradors that have been classified as Assets of Cultural Interest (BIC).

The remaining 28.7 million correspond to work planned by Paradores de Turismo in its 16 establishments in Andalucía. This was announced in April 2024 by Raquel Sánchez, president of Paradores, at the meeting held in Seville with Pedro Fernández, the government delegate in Andalucía.

"At Paradores our priority as a public company is the sustainability of our heritage and the effort it means to maintain it. Because historical heritage is not only a cultural wealth that deserves to be properly protected. It is also an economic and social element of the first order because it contributes to the prosperity and development of the community," Paradores said at the time.

In the Parador de Jaén, 927,613 euros of investment has been programmed for the restoration of the canvases of the perimeter wall of the Abrehuí to make them suitable for visits, including the monumental lighting of the walls and accesses. In the Parador de Ronda, 697,810 euros are being invested in works to improve the conservation of the two main façades (plaza and Tajo) of the building, as well as updating the lighting, in works that began last February.

Just over one million euros will be invested in the restoration of the historic façades of the Parador de Úbeda, in Jaén, including the two main entrances and the entrance hall to the Parador. In addition, the restoration of the vaulted spaces in the basement and semi-basement will be undertaken, as well as conservation and repair work in the Renaissance courtyard, where the central fountain will also be restored.

In Andalucía, six paradors are classified as Sites of Cultural Interest (BIC): Arcos de la Frontera in Cádiz, Carmona, Granada, Jaén, Ronda and Úbeda.

The Parador Nacional de Turismo de Nerja, located on the easternmost cliffs of Burriana beach, began operating on 19 July 1965, although its official inauguration did not take place until the spring of 1966, when the then Minister of Information and Tourism, the late Manuel Fraga Iribarne, visited the hotel. The historic event took place at a time when Nerja was just beginning to get used to receiving foreign tourists.