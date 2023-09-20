Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Councillor Antonio López at the site where the market is held near the Almijara II residential area in Nerja. SUR
Popular Costa del Sol flea market forced to close temporarily
Popular Costa del Sol flea market forced to close temporarily

Nerja town hall said it has taken the decision due to the existing market manager's 'non-fulfilment of the economic obligations' and is looking for a new charity to operate it

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 20 September 2023, 17:38

For more than three decades Nerja’s Sunday flea market has attracted hundreds of people. Although it has moved around over the years, it has continued to attract a good crowd of bargain-hunters to its more than 50 stalls.

Most of the traders were members of the foreign community, which is why it has been managed by the town’s Lions Club since it started.

However, Nerja’s councillor for Commerce Antonio López announced on Tuesday 19 September that the market, which has been held near the Almijara II residential area for a number of years, would “close temporarily due to non-compliance with the economic obligations of the Lions Club, the entity which managed it, and therefore the authorisation from the town hall is no longer in effect".

López indicated that the stall holders and the Lions Club "have been informed of this situation" and added that the town hall "is working to ensure that the flea market is managed by another charity".

López went on to say that he hopes the weekly second-hand market "will be resumed as soon as possible and that "special consideration will be given to local sellers".

