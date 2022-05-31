Police raid drug plantations on the Costa that were spotted with the help of drones National Police officers located five properties that were illegally hooked-up to the public electricity supply, and seized more than 1,000 marijuana plants in the operation

There has been a new blow to drug trafficking in Malaga province. National Police officers have seized 1,011 marijuana plants by dismantling several greenhouses in Torre del Mar, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. During the raids the properties were found to be fraudulently connected to the public electricity supply network.

Three people, aged between 18 and 33, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a crime against public health and another for electricity fraud.

The operation, code named Sims, began with information that pointed to the existence of marijuana crops inside shacks in the centre of Torre del Mar. Officers from the Vélez-Málaga Drug and Organised Crime Unit (Udyco) began an investigation last March, obtaining evidence of five shanty-type buildings that housed cannabis plantations. The police had the support of drones and a helicopter in their investigations.

On 25 May five of the shacks where the existence of greenhouses had been detected were raided and searched. Once technicians had made safe the illegal connections to the public electricity network, some 1,011 marijuana plants were seized and the plantations were dismantled.

Those arrested have now been handed over to the courts.