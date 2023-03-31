Police investigate homicide after body of man was found near road that leads to popular Nerja beach

Sections
Guardia Civil officers are investigating the death of a middle-aged Czech man whose body was found on Monday 27 March near Maro beach (Nerja).
The case is being treated as homicide as a forensic examination of the body showed signs that the man had been beaten and had a hole in his head. The body was taken to the Axarquía hospital in Torre del Mar.
The victim’s naked body was found in the finca where he lived, located next to the road that leads down to Maro beach, where the man had a caravan. A local resident, who often helps foreign tenants who rent plots of land in the area to manage their documentation, found the body when he passed by the property.
Sources have said that the man would spend periods of time alone and other times he would be in the company of friends or acquaintances who stopped by, which had been the case around the time of his death.
