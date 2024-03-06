Police break up illegal ‘nomad land’ on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 6 March 2024, 18:52 Compartir Copiar enlace

Junta de Andalucía officials, Guardia Civil and Local Police officers have broken up an illegal campsite on Las Alberquillas beach in Maro-Cerro Gordo, on the border between Malaga and Granada provinces.

The officers arrived at the site in the early hours of Tuesday 5 March where they ordered the eviction of around twenty motorhomes and a number of tents. Photos of the operation were posted on social media with a reminder that camping and overnight stays are not permitted in the protected area.

Photos taken during Tuesday's eviction. SUR

Axarquía-based environmental group (GENA-Ecologistas en Acción) has been reporting the illegal presence of motorhomes and tents during the winter months in recent years and the last time was at the end of January this year. They highlighted that the Maro-Cerro Gordo area is invaded by hundreds of motorhomes and tents each year during the winter months, referring to it as an authentic “nomad land”.

The Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs form a narrow 12-kilometre-long strip parallel to the coast and running along the N-340 coastal road. The area is characterised by steep and spectacular cliffs, some of which are 75 metres high. The area offers stunning views with beautiful beaches and small coves in the foothills of the Sierra de Almijara mountains, between the coastal towns of Almuñécar (Granada province) and Nerja (Malaga province).