Plans for Christmas in Torrox This lights are being swtiched on this Monday 5 December

In Torrox Pueblo the Christmas lights will be switched on this Monday 5 December, at 6.30pm on Plaza de la Constitución. According to mayor Óscar Medina, they promise to be "the most beautiful in the history of Torrox".

The Christmas market is the highlight in Torrox Costa and it runs between Tuesday 6 and Sunday 11 December.

The Día de las Migas will be happening, as is tradition, on the last Sunday before Christmas, which this year falls on 18 December. The festival will start at 11am on the Plaza de la Constitución with music and dancing. From there the event will move to the Llano de la Almazara, where the migas, which are breadcrumbs fried in olive oil and garlic, will be served with a traditional salad and sweet wine. The live entertainment will continue throughout the day and a fireworks display will round off the festival.

A special New Year's party is planned for 2 January in the El Peñoncillo beach area and the Royal Postman will make several stops along the coast, on Tuesday 3 January in El Morche and on Wednesday 4 in Torrox ahead of Kings’ Day on 5 January.

There will be live music from Tecla y Bordón and Vive la Música on 28 in in Torrox, before the live Nativity performance by the Almedina Women’s Association and other participants. The same groups will be performing in the afternoon of 29 December during the Christmas parade in El Morche.