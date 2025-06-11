Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The current raisin museum in Almáchar. J. Rhodes
Agriculture

Plans advance to promote Malaga province raisins by moving and modernising current museum

The Diputación de Málaga has given 1.2 million euros to Almáchar town hall for a project which will promote the importance of the Muscatel of Alexandria grape

Eugenio Cabezas

Almáchar

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 14:08

Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, is allocating 1.2 million euros to modernise the raisin museum in Almáchar in the east of Malaga province. The idea is to move the museum from its existing space to a refurbished building to reflect the activities related to the raisin production system in the Axarquía, which was recognised as a UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems (GIAHS) in 2018.

The cultural and tourist project began to be considered at around the time the UN status was approved, with the plan to refurbish an old building that was once the headquarters of a local cooperative, ceded to Almáchar town hall. The contract was awarded to Valencian firm Ecsa Obra Pública y Civil S. L. in 2021.

However, the work did not go ahead as the company withdrew from the contract due to the increase in costs a few months later, with the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Now, the Diputación has announced that it will allocate almost 1.2 million euros for the construction of the Ethnographic Centre of the Almáchar Raisin as part of its commitment to the GIAHS status.

The Diputación, which has drawn up the project for this new museum, will transfer this amount to Almáchar town hall so that it can contract the project. The president of the Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salado, presented the project on Tuesday 10 June together with the mayor of Almáchar, Antonio Yuste, and two members of the Muscatel Association, Josefa Gámez and Juan Gámez.

Salado said, "I would like to emphasise the importance of this cultural facility which will be a great attraction for Almáchar and other municipalities in the Axarquía where raisins continue to be an important economic activity. And, above all, it will serve to perpetuate and preserve as a historical legacy one of the essences and roots of the area."

Yuste stressed that the new centre "will be another tool in the fight against depopulation and a very important resource promoted by the town halls of Almáchar, El Borge and Moclinejo to offer personalised tourist experiences".

The architect who drafted the project, Rafael Salas, said that the main building will be "completely and comprehensively refurbished". He added, "This unique building will be converted into a new cultural and museum facility, which will have indoor and outdoor exhibition rooms (patio and front terrace), a projection room, offices, toilets, storerooms and a shop."

The museum, which will be on three different levels covering some 600 square metres, will reflect the different activities related to the cultivation and processing of the raisin. For example, one area will be dedicated to arts and crafts, with a collection of old photographs of the sultana production process (harvesting, drying, storage and subsequent shipment for export to distant places). In addition, there will be exhibits that provide an insight into the housing, clothing and daily life of the families.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  2. 2 More than 150 classic cars and vintage motorcycles roll into Mijas during successful two-day gathering
  3. 3 Special Olympics Gibraltar celebrates 40th anniversary with national games
  4. 4 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  5. 5 Spain edged out in Nations League final thriller by neighbours Portugal
  6. 6 Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary
  7. 7 Farmers in Malaga province still without water seven months after devastating floods
  8. 8 Veteran Spaniard Marcel Granollers finally claims long-awaited Grand Slam
  9. 9 Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros
  10. 10 An education sector defined by academic excellence and diverse teaching models

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Plans advance to promote Malaga province raisins by moving and modernising current museum

Plans advance to promote Malaga province raisins by moving and modernising current museum