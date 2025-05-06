Malaga town gets ready to honour patron saint of farmers with 40 tonnes of wheat

Eugenio Cabezas Periana Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 18:21 Compartir

The town of Periana in the Axarquía is one of the municipalities in Malaga province with the longest tradition of honouring the patron saint of farmers, San Isidro. In Periana they do things a little differently from other towns as the event lasts for more than eleven hours and local residents throw wheat at the image of the patron saint to ask him to protect them.

The San Isidro celebrations begin on Wednesday 14 and end on Sunday 18 May. The following week, from 23 to 25 May, the pilgrimage in honour of San Isidro takes place next to La Viñuela reservoir.

During the presentation of the festivity on Monday 5 May, mayor of Periana, Meritxell Vizuete Martínez invited people to take part in the fair and "feel proud of keeping alive a tradition that unites us and gives us identity".

The origin of the procession of San Isidro de Periana has not been dated, although the Holy Week brotherhood says it is "centuries old". The procession lasts approximately twelve hours and wheat is thrown from the balconies. Tradition has it that each family throws at least the weight of the eldest member of the household in wheat. Every year, between 35 and 40 tonnes of wheat are collected and donated to charitable causes.

"The residents of Periana maintain the continuity of this centuries-old tradition characterised by the wheat that the devotees throw every year as a sign of faith or to give thanks. It is then destined for social and charitable purposes, which is why we call it charity wheat," explained the brotherhood's spokesperson. Those who are unable to attend the procession can donate a sack valued at 15 euros through the bank account provided for this purpose.

Floral tribute

On Sunday 11 May there will be a floral offering of red and white carnations which will be used to decorate the image of San Isidro; and there will be a children's procession of San Isidro and Santa María de la Cabeza.

The official start of the fair will take place at 8pm on Plaza de la Fuente and at midnight there will be the traditional fireworks. On Thursday 15 at 11.30am there will be a mass in honour of San Isidro with music from the Rociero Camino de Olivares choir and municipal band.

On Friday 16 there will be beer tastings offered by Paco Zorrilla and cold meats from Carnicería Chencha. The children's party scheduled for 5pm will be provided by Finitilandya. The evening will be brought to a close by the Melodías Orchestra. On Saturday 17th visitors are encouraged to dress in traditional flamenco costume and there will be dance performances by Abraham Ortiz, tastings offered by Hermanos Moreno and cold meats by Alimentación Ortigar. The evening entertainment will be provided by Séfora Santiago accompanied by Luis Santiago.

On Sunday 18th May there will be a parade of the "panda de verdiales" San Isidro de Periana. The music will continue with the group Brasil Mulata Show. Tastings will be provided by the Cantueso restaurant. The fair will end with the traditional fireworks display.

The pilgrimage will start on Friday 23 May in the Plaza de la Fuente at 6pm with the departure of San Isidro to La Viñuela reservoir in a cart pulled by oxen.

On Sunday 25 May there will be a mass with the Camino de Olivares Choir, a performance by the Panda de Verdiales San Isidro de Periana, the Diamante Show orchestra and the popular paella by the chef Paco el Colorín. The return of the pilgrimage is scheduled for six o'clock in the evening "with the emotional enclosure of the patron saint in his niche".