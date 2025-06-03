Peanut horchata: the refreshing summer drink made by a bakery business in a small Malaga town

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 14:23 Compartir

Peanut horchata is the most typical drink in Riogordo, a village in the Axarquia area of Malaga province, which can also boast of its extra virgin olive oil and its snails. However, this refreshing, sweet high calorie (thanks to the nuts) beverage is less well known among visitors to the village.

"The original recipe was with almonds, but, according to what my grandparents told me, during the Civil War, when there was a shortage of almonds, someone decided to replace them with peanuts, which were cheaper, and that's how it has remained to this day," explains Claudio Campos, owner of the confectioner that bears his name in Riogordo. In other words, it has been made for at least nine decades both in many homes and in the local bakeries.

At first glance, it may seem a simple task, but, according to the owner of this bakery, the peanuts have to be roasted well. "This is how you get the taste you want to give them," he adds. They should be neither too roasted nor too lightly roasted. The former would mean a very dark colour, the latter would mean that the horchata would be almost white.

Afterwards, the nuts have to be crushed and strained. In addition to the peanuts, there are only three other ingredients: water, cinnamon and sugar. The proportion of these ingredients is just right to make it tasty and creamy, but not cloying or too sweet. At least, that is the formula of this family business, made up of Claudio Campos, his wife Pepi Frías, their son Ernesto and one other employee, Francisco Javier García.

As it has no preservatives the horchata is frozen to make it last longer and customers usually buy it frozen. Once thawed it lasts for up to four days. "In Riogordo it is very popular with young people, but also with older people," explains Claudio.

It is currently sold in 1.5-litre bottles, starting at five euros. It can be bought directly in bakery, but also in other shops and bars in Riogordo and other surrounding villages, including Colmenar and Casabermeja. They will soon be offering one-litre and half-litre bottles as well.

People come from far and wide to try the horchata: "Sometimes bikers come from Estepona or Fuengirola to pick up the peanut horchata", Claudio explains. It is also common for many people from the village who live in other parts of the country to take it back with them when they come to visit in the summer.

But peanut horchata is just one of the many products made in this family business. As well as different sourdough breads, they also make many sweets. "For us the 'berlina', which we make on Wednesdays, is our star product, but we have many more, some made of puff pastry, such as the 'palmera' or 'caña', sponge cakes, tarts or brownies' among others", explains the owner of this bakery. To these we have to add the muffins made with local extra virgin olive oil and orange, which they are testing to get the best texture and flavour.

They avoid artificial preservatives in their bread and horchata, as well as in most of their cakes pastries. In this way, the Campos family wants to continue a traditional and healthy custom that Claudio's great-grandparents started at the beginning of the 20th century.