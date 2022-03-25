St Patrick's day funds to go to refugees staying in Nerja The town's international community raised over 2,500 euros last week for the initiative that's helped 57 Ukrainians

Nerja's international community, in collaboration with the town's six Irish pubs, raised 2,520 euros during a St Patrick's parade last Thursday, 17 March.

Organisers said that all the money raised will go directly to the local initiative which has recently brought back 57 Ukrainian refugees, who are now staying with families in the Nerja and Frigiliana area.

Around 30 people joined the parade, dressed up as either St Patrick himself or in costumes representing Ireland. The organisers said that "every Irish pub was packed". On 13 March the town's Fitzgerald's bar raised a further 3,000 euros during its 'Give Peace a Chance - an afternoon for Ukraine' event.