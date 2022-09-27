Parents demand improvements to Vélez-Málaga primary school Around fifty parents protested at the gates of the CEIP Andalucía as maintenance work that was promised months ago by the town hall has not been carried out

Around fifty parents gathered at the gates of the Andalucía primary school in Vélez-Málaga last Wednesday to demand that the town hall fulfil the commitments it has made in recent years to improve the facilities, which include repainting the building, replacing the windows and installing an awning to provide shade in the playground.

The parents were supported by the spokesperson of opposition councillor, José Pino of the Andalucía por Sí party and the independent Nerja councillor, José García. The councillor lamented that Vélez-Málaga mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer (PSOE), "does not keep his word and only acts when he finds out that there are demonstrations".

"He came here before the last elections promising shade, paint and the repair of the blinds and almost four years later he has done nothing," said Pino, who said that if the deficiencies are not fixed "we will protest every week if necessary, because it seems to work with this”. Last December a subsidy of 161,000 euros was granted by the town hall for the installation of the awning in the playground. However, the work has not yet been carried out.

Job creation

The town hall has replied saying that they are going to carry out new improvement works in schools in the municipality valued at 402,833,085 euros, thanks to the 2022 Programme for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA), through which a total of 173 jobs will be created. The councillor for Education, Lola Gámez, also visited the Andalucía school, where some of the work has already begun.

The improvement work will focus on the schools Juan Porras in Triana, Torrejaral in Cajiz and Valle-Niza, San Faustino in Benajarafe, Antonio Checa and Blas Infante in Torre del Mar and Romeral and Andalucía in Vélez-Málaga. Among the works to be carried out are the exterior painting of the buildings, interior painting of some areas, renovation of fences, replacement of damaged flooring and renovation of toilets.

The town hall pointed out that the last year work has been carried out in schools in the municipality, at a cost of 311,293.5 euros with project in the La Gloria; El Romeral; Axarquia and Juan Herrera Alcausa (Los Olivos) primary schools.