Painting inspired by famous Malaga philosopher presented to town

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 17:20 | Updated 17:40h.

Evaristo Guerra, the well-known and respected painter from Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol, has donated to the María Zambrano foundation a digital reproduction of his work ‘Sueño de María Zambrano’ (dream of María Zambrano. The work is an oil on canvas which he painted in 2005, following a conversation he had with the illustrious thinker and philosopher from Vélez-Málaga in Madrid a few months before her death in 1991.

This donation was made on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of Zambrano’s birth and coincided with the seventh María Zambrano international conference which took place in the town last week.

Guerra handed over the painting, which is somewhat smaller than the original, to the mayor of Vélez-Málaga and president of the María Zambrano foundation, Jesús Lupiáñez, in the presence of the foundation's director, Luis Ortega, and the councillors for culture and finance, Alicia Ramírez and Manuel Gutiérrez, respectively.

The 82-year-old painter explained that the original work is part of his foundation and that, for the moment, it is on display at the Francisco Hernández contemporary art centre (CAC) in Vélez-Málaga following the retrospective of his work which took place last year.

Conversation with Zambrano

Guerra explained that he spoke to María Zambrano in Madrid shortly before she died. “I have a photo that immortalises that moment,” said Guerra, who added that the philosopher told him: “in the courtyard of her childhood home in Vélez-Málaga there was a lemon tree that was always surrounded by cats”.

Guerra responded by saying, “I told her that this was a very beautiful story and that, with her permission, I would capture it in a painting.” There are only 50 authenticated digital copies of the original work and the one donated is number four.

After her death Zambrano was buried between an orange and a lemon tree in Vélez-Málaga’s cemetery. “Almost three years ago, in 2005, the idea became a reality in Sueño de María Zambrano which I'd promised her,” said the Velez artist, who added that he is still trying to get the town hall to open a museum with 300 of her works in the town.

“We had seen a place in Calle Las Tiendas, where I was born, but in the last few years nothing has been done. I hope and trust that with this government and with the mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, it can be set up very soon, if not in these premises, in another space in the historic centre, which is very abandoned,” said Guerra. The painter pointed out that museums and other cultural investments can help to transform towns and cities and attract tourism.