More than 300 traditional 'jábega' rowing boats launch league with charity cup The event is taking place on Saturday 18 May on Torre de Benagalbón beach in aid of the 'For a better Malaga' association

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is opening Malaga province’s ‘Jábega’ Boat League - Pepe Almoguera Cup on Saturday 18 May. The charity event is taking place on Torre de Benagalbón beach with the participation of 324 ‘Jábega’ boats.

The event is being organised to support the ‘Por una Málaga mejor’ (for a better Malaga) charity which collects items of basic necessity. Organisers of this event are asking in particular for donations of baby milk formula. The race will start at 9.30am and will finish at 3pm, weather permitting.

Ten clubs are taking part in the evento: (Club de Remo Faro de Torre del Mar, Remo Rincón, Club de Remo La Cala del Moral, Club Deportivo Remo La Araña, Club Deportivo La Espaílla, Club Deportivo Remo Pedregalejo, Club Deportivo Remo Malagueño, Club Deportivo Remo de Torremolinos, Club Deportivo Remo La Carihuela and Club de Remo and Pala Tradicional Torrebermeja.

The competition is being organised by Asociación de Remo Tradicional (traditional rowing association) with the support of Malaga’s provincial body the Diputación de Málaga and Rincón de la Victoria town hall and Rincón de la Victoria Rowing Club.

La Cala del Moral beach will host the sixth regatta on 29 June 2024, while Rincón de la Victoria beach will host the seventh regatta on 6 July 2024.