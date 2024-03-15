New president for Costa del Sol cancer association

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Friday, 15 March 2024, 22:54 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga’s provincial council of the Asociación Española Contra Cancer (Spanish association against cancer, AECC) has appointed Eduardo Rubio Rodríguez as the new president of its Nerja branch, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol. Rodríguez replaces Aurelia Lopez Solier, who held the post for five years before resigning in December 2023 for health reasons.

Rodríguez has said that his intention is to give continuity to the work done so far. "Nerja has done good work in recent years and has managed to open new services that are very important for our residents including transferring patients to hospitals in Malaga for treatment. My intention is to continue this work and to promote it even more.”

He went on to say, “I am sure that thanks to the residents of Nerja we can continue to grow in patient care, cancer prevention and the promotion of cancer research".

Professional career in Nerja and Torrox

Born in El Puerto de Santa María (Cadiz), Rodríguez worked in a bank for most of his professional career, holding positions of different responsibilities. From 1996 until his retirement in October 2023 he worked for Caixabank in Torrox and Nerja.

During all this time in Nerja, independently of his professional activity, he has collaborated with the Centro de Mayores (centre for elderly people) and has participated in different socio-cultural initiatives in the town, among others, as a member of the Coral Alminares de Nerja choir. His family has had close involvement with AECC as his sister-in-law used the service when she had cancer and up until her death from the disease.

Rodríguez said, “The patient and their family are at the centre of our mission and we have to help them. For this I count on all the volunteers and appeal to the residents of Nerja to join the AECC, either as members or as volunteers. Your help is essential".

Services

In addition to the patient transfer service, the Nerja branch of the AECC also provides psychological care with Marina Salas, the association's psycho-oncologist, who in 2023 attended more than 50 patients, giving more than 250 sessions. So far this year, another ten new patients have requested this service and have been seen every fortnight.

Social workers are also on hand to provide help and advice with benefits, referrals to social services and the provision of resources. 21 volunteers from the Nerja branch also participate in craft workshops every Monday and Friday where craft items are made to be sold to raise funds for the association.

The AECC has been in operation for 70 years to bring together patients, relatives, volunteers and professionals who work together to prevent, raise awareness, accompany those affected and finance cancer research projects that will lead to better diagnosis and treatment of cancer. It has 52 provincial branches across more than 2,000 Spanish towns, over 30,000 volunteers, more than 500,000 members and almost 1,000 professionals. During 2022, the Spanish Association Against Cancer assisted 140,595 people affected by the disease.