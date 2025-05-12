New headquarters for Spanish cancer association opens on Costa del Sol

Eugenio Cabezas Nerjsa Monday, 12 May 2025, 22:15 Compartir

The AECC Spanish association against cancer has opened its new headquarters on Calle Antonio Millón in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, with the support of the town hall.

The space, which officially opened on Friday 9 May, will allow the expansion of free psychological, social and nutritional care services, as well as workshops and transfers for patients.

The event was attended by the mayor, José Alberto Armijo, who was in charge of cutting the ribbon, together with mayor Frigiliana, Alejandro Herrero, Carmen Litrán, provincial manager of the association in Malaga, and Eduardo Rubio, president of the Nerja branch, as well as a number of volunteers.

The opening of this new space aims to strengthen care for cancer patients and their families, expanding the services provided in the municipality. The new headquarters already offers psychological and social care, both individual and group, nutritional advice, wellbeing workshops, patient transfers and, soon, physiotherapy services will also be incorporated.

Since May 2024, the Nerja association has helped 55 people seeking psychological care, 31 in the area of social care, 207 transfers have been carried out , nutritional advice has been offered to 19 patients, three economic aids have been granted and it has an active network of 95 volunteers.

Town hall support

Rubio said, "Today is a very special day for all of us. This centre is the result of a collective effort and a shared dream: to offer more and better resources to those who are going through a difficult situation due to cancer. It is a headquarters open to hope, mutual support and social commitment."

He went on to say, "Having the constant support of Nerja town hall allows us to grow, advance and go further. Thanks to the increase in the subsidy and the renewal of the agreement, we will continue to develop our work with greater strength."

Carmen Litrán valued the inauguration as "an example of the growth of the association and the commitment to the quality of services that is being carried out."

She went on to say, "The inauguration of this new headquarters in Nerja is an example of how local work, supported by volunteers and institutional support, becomes real attention to people. This headquarters not only expands our capacity for intervention, but also reinforces our presence and commitment to the whole region."

The mayor reaffirmed the town hall's commitment to the association, highlighting the increase in the annual subsidy from 6,000 to 10,000 euros and the renewal of the collaboration agreement for another four years, with an annual contribution of 6,000 euros as a partner entity.

The new headquarters will also serve as a meeting point for the many activities planned in 2025, including workshops, prevention campaigns, charity markets, cultural activities such as concerts and festivals, and sporting events.