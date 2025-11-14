New eastern Costa del Sol health centre contract to go out to tender in 2026

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Friday, 14 November 2025, 12:17 Share

The Junta de Andalucía has announced that a contract for a new health centre in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will go out to tender in 2026. Regional health spokesperson Antonio Sanz explained that the 2026 budget includes two million euros, with a total investment of 15 million for the facility.

"We have been calling for years for healthcare infrastructure in line with the growth of the municipality and the needs of our residents," said mayor of Rincón, Francisco Salado, who added that he was "pleased" with the announcement.

Sanz announced that work is already under way on the tender for the project management and construction contracts for the health centre. The future facility will quadruple the size of the current one, with 44 new consultation rooms which will incorporate services such as rehabilitation, minor surgery, dentistry, basic radiology and mental health.

There are also plans to add new parking areas by moving this service from Avenida del Mediterráneo to a site made available by the town hall in Huerta de San Julián, which has less traffic congestion. "We have been working for many months, hand in hand with the town hall, on the transfer of the plot, the development of the centre's functional programme and the basic and implementation project," Sanz explained.

The project has been in the pipeline since 2021 and in August this year the town hall unanimously approved a request to the Andalusian regional government to implement the healthcare facility "immediately", following a proposal presented by a citizens' platform calling for improvements in healthcare to cater for its population growth, which also obtained the support of all councillors.