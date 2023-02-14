Nerja association introduces family respite service Taller de la Amistad has started the initiative to promote work-life balance for families of people with special developmental needs, together with other Andalusian organisations

Taller de la Amistad, a Nerja association that works with people with learning disabilities, has started to offer a respite service for families.

The association, which was founded in 1996 and is chaired by Gloria Matutano, is to offer three types of respite services: individual occasional support, occasional shared support and accompaniment.

Matutano explained that each service is adjusted to the different situations and needs of each family to provide as much flexibility and support to families as possible.

Until 2022, the association Plena Inclusión Andalucía managed the local respite service. However, from 2023 onwards, other entities, including Taller de la Amistad, will be able to offer the service themselves, as they have first-hand knowledge of the needs of the families they support. The other Andalusian associations are: Abriendo Puertas, Afamedis, Asansull, Albasur, Futuro Singular, and Anidi.

During 2022, 146 Andalusian families benefited from this service, which was requested by 42 men and 104 women, with a total of 7,413 hours offered and 512 hours of accompaniment.

The service can be requested by any family with a person with additional developmental needs, whether or not they belong to Taller de la Amistad. For more information, the organisation can be contacted on 610 080 949 and 952 528 897 from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 2pm. Or by email at concilia@tallerdelaamistad.org or in person at the office: 24 Calle Condal, Nerja.

Respite and work-life balance services offer occasional support to family members who care for a person with additional needs, giving them the opportunity to have a break. The respite service can also help more complex situations and unexpected changes such as the hospitalisation of the carer.