Nerja’s first social housing in a decade to be ready by August

Work to the first subsidised social housing development in more than a decade in Nerja is progressing “at a good pace” according to the town’s mayor, José Alberto Armijo. He and the councillor for Town Planning and Housing, Nieves Atencia, visited the construction work last Friday 17 March.

Eleven properties which will be rented out to young people are being built on Calle Zurbarán in the town centre, with an investment of 1.4 million euros, co-financed by Nerja town council and the national government t, via the regional Junta de Andalucía.

Bilba Constructora is the company carrying out the building work and the houses will be finished in August of this year according to the project plan. The 11 homes will be distributed in a building on the ground and first floors. The properties will have a living-dining room, kitchen, bathroom and two or three bedrooms. There is also a basement with parking spaces and storage rooms.

The project is part of the municipal housing plan for young people, which forms part of the municipal plan to help the town recover from the Covid-19 crisis. It was approved by the Partido Popular (PP), Ciudadanos (C’s), Unidas Podemos and Vox, with the abstention of the socialist PSOE and the independent councillor, José García.